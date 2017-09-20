Suspect in Amber Alert case still in hospital

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A Superior Court justice ordered a medical evaluation on Wednesday of the suspect who fled authorities last week with his six-year-old boy and who was later charged in the slaying of the child's mother.

The 41-year-old man has been in an Ottawa hospital since Saturday after what police alleged was a suicide attempt.

Justice Martin Castonguay put off the man's scheduled court appearance until next Wednesday and said he expected a detailed medical report ready by that time.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que.

The suspect was arrested Friday by Ontario provincial police and his son was located in a stolen vehicle in eastern Ontario.

The car belonged to a 71-year-old man named Yvon Lacasse who had been missing since it was stolen Thursday night in Lachute, Que.

Sgt. Claude Denis of Quebec's provincial police said officers found a body Wednesday in Arundel, Que. they believe is that of Lacasse.

"All signs point to it possibly belonging to Mr. Lacasse," Denis said. "But there will be an autopsy and the body's identification has to be done to the satisfaction of the coroner."

Quebec police had for days been retracing the journey made by the suspect for in order to find the missing 71-year-old.

Defence lawyer Pierre Gauthier said he needed an order from the Superior Court for the Ontario hospital to perform an evaluation on his client to determine if he was fit to appear.