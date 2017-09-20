Body found in search for missing 71-year-old

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they have found a body investigators believe is that of a missing 71-year-old man connected to last week's Amber Alert case.

Sgt. Claude Denis says an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine if it is Yvon Lacasse, who has been missing since his car was stolen Thursday night in Lachute, Que.

Denis says police found the body in Arundel, Que., 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal, after several days of searching for the missing man.

He says all signs point to it being Lacasse, but that can only be confirmed by a coroner.