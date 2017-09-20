Brantford house fire leaves family homeless

A house fire which broke out early on Wednesday morning has left a family homeless on Campbell Street in Brantford.
The Brantford Fire Department tweeted around 2:30 a.m. a photo of the active fire, showing flames erupting from the house, and asked people to avoid the area.
The house is in the block between Brock Street and Alice Street.
Veronica Milicia Jovanovic has set up a crowdfunding web page to help the occupants of the house, her brother’s family.
“My brother, sister-in-law and nephew along with my niece are OK,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I haven’t got ahold of them yet. I wanted to help them as much as I can. My heart is completely broken. Help spread the word!”
Jovanovic has set the fundraising goal to help her family at $5,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, $140 had been donated.
To help the family get back on their feet, visit and donate at www.gofundme.com/4gjps94.
