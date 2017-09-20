Police seek second suspect in Six Nations youth abduction

A Brantford woman and Six Nations man face numerous charges after a Six Nations youth was abducted at knifepoint, assaulted and his friend was assaulted.

The accused man remains at large.

On Monday, Sept. 11, at 2:20 a.m., Six Nations Police responded to reports of an assault near Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road. Officers were directed to 18 Oak St., where paramedics treated a teenage male. Police were told by the victim that he had been abducted by a woman and two men at knifepoint around 10 p.m.

The victim told officers he was asked to come outside his friend’s residence on Oak Street to talk to a friend from school.

When he did, a woman and two men armed with knives appeared. They forced him into a dark car. The youth said he was driven around for about four hours looking for his friend.

His captors took the youth to Brantford and back to Ohsweken. The abductors threatened to kill the youth’s family if he tried to escape or call police.

The three captors were joined by a second vehicle and a fourth person, a man. Together they found the second youth they sought near the library in Ohsweken.

One of the men assaulted the youth. The abducted youth was assaulted while trying to stop him. The captors left the scene in two vehicles.

The young victims identified the female suspect, who is known to them.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the accused woman was found and arrested.