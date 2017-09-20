Energy lifts TSX, Wall St. mixed after Fed news

TORONTO — Oil and gas stocks helped boost the Toronto stock index today as Wall Street finished relatively flat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest economic and interest rate policy update.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 96.63 points to 15,389.60, with a surging energy sector leading gainers.

The November crude contract was up 79 cents at US$50.69 per barrel.

In New York, major indices were mixed with minor movements after the Fed announced it will begin shrinking its enormous portfolio of bonds and likely raise rates one more time this year.