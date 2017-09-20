Psychologist describes youth at sentencing

REGINA — A psychologist says a youth who is now being sentenced for second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar showed signs of depression, ADHD and trauma during their first meeting.

Dr. Danielle DeSorcy said the youth, who was 16 at the time of the crime but is now 19, had an unstable home life and was used to “fending for himself.”

DeSorcy said she has seen the teen act differently when surrounded by his peer, and when asked to evaluate text messages he sent after the murder, she characterized them as "proud."

Leflar was ambushed and stabbed to death at her home by Skylar Prockner in January 2015 after she broke up with him.