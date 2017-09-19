Singh stands by Manitoba leader Wab Kinew

One of the leading contenders in the federal NDP race is standing by the new leader of the Manitoba wing of his party as Wab Kinew acknowledges he will continue to face questions about 14-year-old domestic violence charges.

Jagmeet Singh, who has been endorsed by the newly-minted Manitoba NDP leader, said Tuesday he believes survivors but added Kinew now speaks out on violence against women.

"The person I know now, the Wab I know is ... someone that's been very clear on his position around making sure that we have a strong approach towards tackling violence against women," he said in an interview in Ottawa.

"He's made it very clear he is a strong supporter of women's rights, of gender justice. So, the person I know now is someone that has been very clear on these issues so I ... can leave it at that."

Kinew's personal life has recently become a high-profile political issue after the domestic violence charges came to light via anonymous emails sent to Winnipeg media outlets last month. The Indigenous activist, author and rookie MLA was charged with two counts of assaulting his former partner, Tara Hart, in 2003.

The charges were stayed in 2004 and court transcripts made available to date do not outline reasons for the decision. Kinew, 35, has repeatedly denied the accusations and has pointed out that the case was dropped.

Last week, Hart told The Canadian Press she stands by her assertions that Kinew threw her across the living room of an apartment they shared, causing rug burns that were so severe she could not bend her legs.

Speaking at a rally held by labour and poverty activists on Tuesday outside the Manitoba legislature, Kinew raised the issue himself.

"I know there's a lot of discussion about me on social media, in the media and around people's conversation tables," he told the crowd of about 100 people. "And I want to say that I'm committed to answering questions and addressing concerns that any of you have, and will continue to show up for those conversations."

Labour leaders, politicians and others who endorsed Kinew have stood by him and he beat rival Steve Ashton for the leadership Saturday by almost a 3-1 margin. But Kinew and the NDP have since been heavily criticized.