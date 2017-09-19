The Brantford International Busker Festival is coming to wow audiences this weekend

Prepare to feel shocked and amazed at the sights in Mohawk Park this weekend.

The Brantford International Busker Festival is returning to Mohawk Park for its fifth annual celebration of spectacular street performance this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Michael Moore, artistic director of Recovery Theatre Inc., said buskers give people a show that sparks the imagination and gives viewers a sense of awe.

“It's just a breeding ground for magic,” he said. “Everything about it is just fantastic and out of the ordinary and to a point where it's utter amazement.”

This year five buskers from all over Ontario will perform circus acts, fire juggling and more on three stages.

“We usually try to have a wider reach, but we're happy to support local this year,” he said.

This year's busker shows include Circus Steph, The Engagement Ring Show, Farmer's Daughter, the Yoshi Show and Wayne Teller Magic.

Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by Wayne Teller Magic Show on the main stage follow by Farmer's Daughter at 11 a.m., the Yoshi Show at 11:30 a.m., the Engagement Ring Show at noon and Circus Steph at 12:30 p.m.

Farmer's Daughter and Engagement Ring Show will rotate and perform on the Recovery Theatre stage and Yoshi and Circus Steph will rotate on the Brantford Toyota stage.