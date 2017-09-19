Woman asks judge to declare missing Michigan student dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A woman who says she's the wife of a missing University of Michigan doctoral student has asked a judge to declare him dead.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Surong Ruan filed a petition in Washtenaw County saying she doesn't believe her husband, Xin Rong, is alive.

Rong rented an airplane from the Ann Arbor Airport on March 15. The plane crashed and later was discovered in Ontario.

Authorities say Rong wasn't with the plane. There weren't any footprints in the snow or any fuel in the plane.