Munk Foundation donates $100M to cardiac centre

TORONTO — The Peter and Melanie Munk Charitable Foundation has donated another $100 million to the Toronto cardiac centre bearing the Barrick Gold founder's name — the largest single charitable contribution ever to a Canadian hospital.

The donation will bring the foundation's support of the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and the University Health Network where it is housed to more than $175 million since 1993.

The money will primarily be used to develop a data-driven, digital cardiovascular health platform that reduces costs, advances medical research and improves patient outcomes.

Centre medical director Dr. Barry Rubin says the digital platform will allow doctors to apply artificial intelligence to predict and treat life-threatening cardiac problems before they occur and to develop novel therapies for patients.

The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, or PMCC, treats more than 163,000 patients from across Canada and around the world each year.

The centre also trains more cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and vascular surgeons than any other hospital in Canada.

“Melanie and I are committed to the mission of the PMCC, which is to be the world’s leader in cardiac and vascular care,” Peter Munk said Tuesday in a release.

“Since it opened, the PMCC has changed the way cardiovascular patients are treated in the Province of Ontario, across Canada and around the world," he said. "Now, using the most innovative digital technologies, the PMCC will establish a new standard of care for patients and, ultimately, lead to a significant reduction in cardiac and vascular fatalities.”

By The Canadian Press