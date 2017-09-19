Brantford man struck by train

Brantford Police Service is assisting a coroner with a sudden death investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

Brant paramedics went to the aid of the pedestrian on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. along with police officers on Powerline Road between Oak Park Road and Paris Road.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Brantford man, had been struck by a passenger train travelling from London to Toronto. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was delayed until 10:30 a.m., when the track was reopened.

