TSX up moderately ahead of Fed meeting

TORONTO — It was another day of meagre gains for North American stock indices, as investors were looking ahead to the two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve which began today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.30 points to 15,292.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 39.45 points to 22,370.80. The S&P 500 index inched forward 2.78 points to 2,506.65 and the Nasdaq composite index was ahead 6.68 points to 6,461.32.

At the Fed meeting, forecasters expect the central bank to release details on the timing for when it might start shrinking its multitrillion-dollar stockpile of bonds, but to leave interest rates unchanged.