Groups call for security bill changes

OTTAWA — More than three dozen groups and individuals are telling the Liberal government its national security bill falls short of reforms needed to protect privacy and civil liberties.

The groups, including Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association, outline their concerns in a letter, made public today, to the ministers of public safety, justice and immigration.

The government's sweeping security legislation, tabled in June, fleshes out Liberal campaign promises to repeal some elements of C-51, a contentious omnibus bill brought in by the Harper government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill in October 2014.

The Liberal bill would limit — but not eliminate — powers that allow Canada's spy agency to actively disrupt terror plots.