Quebec legislature resumes after summer recess

Another major issue for the legislature will be the regulation and distribution of marijuana, as the federal government plans on making the drug legal by next summer.

Legault's CAQ wants the legal age to be raised to 21, while the PQ says it should remain at 18, which is the level set by the federal government.

"If we make the legal age 21 then younger people will go to the Hells Angels," said Lisee. "And the Hells don't care about public health."

Quebec won't reveal its plan until the conclusion of public consultations on the issue, which Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said are not finished.

The Ontario government announced earlier this month its plan to open 150 dedicated marijuana stores run by the province's liquor control board, but it remains to be seen if Quebec will allow the private sector to get in on the action.

Charlebois said Tuesday the government is "working with partners in Ontario and we are looking for a certain coherence."

With one year to go until the 2018 election, the province's four main parties have another big task: make themselves palatable to the voting public.

"You have a good number of parties and none of them seem to please the electorate," said Guy Lachapelle, a Concordia University political science professor.

Since the 2014 election, polls have consistently placed the governing Liberals in first place, but they remain stubbornly in minority territory and the dissent vote hasn't coalesced behind any of the three main opposition parties, he said.

Identity politics will likely also loom over this legislative session as a committee continues to study the Liberals' Bill 62, legislation that sets guidelines for accommodating religious requests in the province.

The justice minister's bill attempts to enshrine into law the policy that all people giving or receiving a service from the state must do so with their face uncovered.

With unemployment low and a relatively strong economy compared to other provinces, the opposition will likely attack the government this session on health care and education, the two areas that suffered deeply during the several rounds of cuts made by the government to balance the budget.

"The opposition will ask voters whether they are better off now or four years ago with regards to health care and education," Lachapelle said.

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press