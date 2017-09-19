Border crossers nearly doubled in August

OTTAWA — New figures released today show the number of asylum seekers arriving at the Canada-U.S.. border almost doubled last month.

The latest data shows 5,712 people were stopped by the RCMP in August, up from 3,134 in July.

More than 5,550 of those encounters were in Quebec, but British Columbia also registered a small surge of its own, with numbers there doubling from 51 people stopped in July to 102 in August.

In total, 13,211 people have been intercepted by the RCMP in between official points of entry since the start of the year.