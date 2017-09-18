Phased re-entry to Waterton to begin Tuesday

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada has informed some evacuees that they will be able to return to the Waterton Lakes National Park townsite starting Tuesday.
A powerful wildfire burning in British Columbia forced everyone out of the southwestern Alberta park 10 days ago before it breached the park's boundaries.
The agency says in a letter to residents, business owners and leaseholders that initial re-entry will take place over a 24-hour period.
It says two vehicles and four people will be allowed in for each property and everyone must check in at a reception centre.
Parks Canada spokeswoman Natalie Fay says the entire park other than the townsite remains closed for safety reasons.
She says power may be intermittent and people returning should report any disoriented or injured wildlife they see.
By The Canadian Press
