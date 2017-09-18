Trudeau: Canada could stop dealing with Boeing over dispute

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government could stop doing business with Boeing if the U.S. company doesn't drop a trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Trudeau said that Canada "won't do business with a company that's busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business."

Canada had been in talks to purchase 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, but those have been on hold because of the Bombardier dispute. Trudeau's comments are Canada's strongest yet.

Chicago-based Boeing's complaint claims that Bombardier's new CSeries passenger aircraft receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.