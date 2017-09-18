The Liberal's want to strengthen the middle class

The Liberals have a plan to help the middle class stay above water and want to share it with the community.

The Brantford-Brant Federal Liberal Association and Spading-Fort York MP Adam Vaughan will host a Town Hall to share the Liberal Plan for a Strong Middle Class on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Laurier Brantford in the Research and Academic Building, room RCE 004.

The plan includes cutting taxes for nine million middle class Canadians, and raising them for the wealthiest 1 per cent, launching the new Canada Child Benefit, strengthening the Canada Pension Plan,

investing in better roads, bridges, and transit and skills training. They also hope to create new middle class jobs and stimulate economic growth.