Trudeau delivers stinging rebuke to Boeing

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dropping the gloves in his fight with Boeing, saying his government won't do business with a company that is busy attacking Canadian industry and trying to put aerospace employees out of work.

The comments represent the strongest yet against the U.S. aerospace giant since Boeing launched a trade dispute with Montreal-based rival Bombardier earlier this year.

They also leave little doubt the Liberals are serious about walking away from a plan to purchase 18 interim Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing if the company doesn't stand down.

The prime minister also appears to have left open the door of excluding Super Hornets from a future competition to replace Canada's aging CF-18s.