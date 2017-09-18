Bell Lane Terrace gardens get new look

The Bell Lane Terrace’s gardens got a reboot from community members.

Ward 1 Coun. Rick Weaver organized a small group of volunteers to clean up and plant trees, bushes and flowers at the gardens of Bell Lane Terrace on Saturday.

The Bell Lane Terrace is a seniors’ building serving people aged 60 and over. The 26 unit, two-floor apartment is part of the seniors’ housing program.

Although the units are subsidized, they don’t get funds for esthetic upgrades like gardens.

Weaver and five local business owners donated $600 to spruce up the gardens.