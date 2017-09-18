Bell Lane Terrace garden gets new look

The Bell Lane Terrace's gardens got a reboot from community members.

Ward 1 coun. Rick Weaver organized a small group of volunteers to clean up and plant trees, bushes and flowers at the gardens of Bell Lane Terrace on Saturday.

The Bell Lane Terrace is a senior’s building serving people aged 60 and over. The 26 unit, two-floor apartment are part of the seniors' housing program.

Although the units are subsidized, they don't get funds for aesthetic upgrades, like gardens.

Weaver and five local business owners donated $600 to spruce up the gardens.

"I was contacted several months ago to see if I could assist the garden club of Bell Lane Terrace to help clean up the gardens. I reached out to Sharp Landscaping and Josh jumped at the opportunity to help out. Josh Sharp and Heidi Groter of Dragonfly Landscaping Supple INC both volunteered their time and skill to help make this happen."

Josh Sharp, from Sharp Landscaping and Heidi Groter of Dragonfly Landscaping Supple Inc. designed the layout of the garden and chose the plants and brought all the supplies for volunteers.