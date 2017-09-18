NewsAlert: Suspect in Amber Alert case charged with murder

MONTREAL — A 41-year-old man who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old boy has been charged in the slaying of the child's mother.

The suspect was charged today with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., north of Montreal.

The suspect remains in hospital in Ottawa, putting plans to transfer him into Quebec provincial police custody on hold.

The boy vanished from Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, last Thursday and he and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.