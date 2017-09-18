Attempted theft from First Line ATM

The OPP are investigating an attempted break and enter at an ATM machine that occurred on First Line near Hagersville on Sept. 14.

At about 1:39 a.m., police responded to First Line for an alarm at an ATM kiosk where they observed three unknown suspects and two motorcycles. As police approached the area, the unknowns fled.

OPP followed and maintained a visual on the suspects who travelled northbound onto Highway 403 toward Brantford.

Brant County OPP and Brantford Police Services observed the motorcycles exiting southbound onto Wayne Gretzky Parkway.