British PM on first visit to Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May are meeting on Parliament Hill as she makes her first visit to Canada.

Trudeau says he and May have a wide agenda to discuss, including trade.

He says it's a great opportunity to talk with May ahead of his trip to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

He says he wants to ensure that Canada's relationship with Britain remains strong as that country moves to break from the European Union.