Legacy of Terry Fox lives on

It's hard to think of anyone more emblematic of what it means to be Canadian than Terry Fox.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Lions Park played host to Brantford’s 37th annual Terry Fox Run to raise money for cancer research.

“He is super human to me,” Velika Kitchen-Janzen, chair of the Brantford Terry Fox committee, said. “What he has done not only for people with disabilities and for people with cancer, he is hope that there will be an end to it one day.”

The Brantford run saw 202 participants, including 32 volunteers, and raised $14,250 on the day of the event. The community has raised over $500,000 since the run's inception, according to Kitchen-Janzen. Proceeds from the run go to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“It's a rally cry to make sure we get the research that is needed to address this,” she said. “We do not want this to continue, we want the pain and suffering to end somewhere.”

Scott Hendon is the communications representative for the run. He earned that title after he noticed a lack of information online leading up to the run.

“I saw a bit of a lack of online presence for the local runs as far as social media and website is concerned,” Hendon said. “That is sort of my wheel house, so I decided to get involved and do the social media and website.”

In 2009, Hendon was a hip hop artist and was looking to do a charity show. He came across the Terry Fox Run and thought it was a terrific cause to get behind. They were the third highest corporate donation that year and were recognized for their efforts at the Terry Fox Run.

After his positive experience in 2009, he decided to take a more active role, and joined the committee three years ago. Like many, Hendon sees Terry Fox as someone for people to look up to.

“He was just such a fantastic person, an inspiration,” Hendon said. “What he did proves to everyone that it is not about the years in your life, but more about the life in your years. He is a Canadian hero and the foundation is fantastic.”