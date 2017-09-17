Jazz Fest shares culture and passion

Paul Douglas' jam is everything jazz.
The Erin, Ontario resident travels all over North America to dance and sing his heart out at jazz festivals, but the Brantford International Jazz Festival is one of his favourites.
“This is one of the best. They know what they are doing here,” he said. “I love that it's in an old downtown setting. Having music in the street is better for sliding your feet (when you dance).”
He said jazz is his passion because it's easy to move to and it is evocative.
“Jazz is soul,” he said.
The 10th Brantford International Jazz Fest drew thousands over the weekend to listen to more than 20 bands, with both local and international acclaim.
Frank DiFelice, chair of the festival said this year was bigger and better than ever.
“I think we had a lot more people coming out this weekend because of the beautiful weather, for one,” he said.
The festival celebrated Canada and Ontario's sesquicentennial by adding a Canadian stage, where only Jazz composed and performed by Canadians was showcased all weekend.
“We thought it would be a great way to celebrate the occasion,” DiFelice said.
Many people enjoyed the addition including, Mark Munn and Christine Cail, who said they liked understanding the lyrics.
“I like the festival, I like hearing music in the streets,” Munn said. “The favourite though, was the (Canadian Stage) because I could understand everything.”
“I think we need more (festivals like this),” Cail added.
Gale Timothy said she comes every year because she enjoys Jazz and the variety the festival offers.
“I like the music, the people, I've seen people (today) I haven't seen in ages,” she said. “It's nice to just get out and enjoy.”
DiFelice has played jazz professionally for more than 40 years. He and his wife, Nancy, started the festival after moving back to Brantford because they had the connections to bring great talent to the city.
“We wanted to share that with people,” he said.
