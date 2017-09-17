Jazz Fest shares culture and passion

Paul Douglas' jam is everything jazz.

The Erin, Ontario resident travels all over North America to dance and sing his heart out at jazz festivals, but the Brantford International Jazz Festival is one of his favourites.

“This is one of the best. They know what they are doing here,” he said. “I love that it's in an old downtown setting. Having music in the street is better for sliding your feet (when you dance).”

He said jazz is his passion because it's easy to move to and it is evocative.