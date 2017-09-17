Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Remember Sino-Forest? The Ontario Securities Commission is holding a sanctions and costs hearing for the infamous forest operator in light of July’s ruling that the company’s former CEO and three others defrauded investors by overstating the now defunct timber company's assets and revenue.

Whole lotta stats: Lots of July data coming from Statistics Canada, including Canada's international transactions in securities, the monthly survey of manufacturing, employment insurance figures, wholesale trade numbers, retail trade figures and the consumer price index.

What communications problem? In the wake of questions surrounding Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz's messaging strategy, deputy governor Timothy Lane heads to Saskatchewan for a speech and a Q&A at the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority.