Brantford ER visits for opioid ODs highest in Ontario: study

Brantford was arguably one of the first Ontario cities to start a co-ordinated effort to combat opioid abuse more than a year ago and, based on a study, the timing could not have been better.

According to a new study, Opioid-Related Harms In Canada, by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), Brantford had the highest rates of emergency department visits, 98.9, from 2016 to 2017 per population of 100,000. Since the city has a population of little more than 100,000, that means there were approximately 100 visits to the Brantford General Hospital’s emergency department over the past year by people suffering from suspected opioid overdoses.

The number would come as no surprise to Brantford police Chief Geoff Nelson, who more than a year ago rallied other organizations to join a committee to increase public awareness of opioids, powerful painkillers such as fentanyl which can lead to death if abused.

The collaboration began after several people in Brantford suffered overdoses in one day.

The main tool is a website called Fentanylcankill.ca. As well, all city police officers and firefighters have been equipped and trained to use naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

While some people knowingly take fentanyl to get high, a painkiller which can be as much as 100 times stronger than morphine, often it’s cut into other drugs such as heroine, MDMA, ecstasy and marijuana, Nelson said, without them knowing.

”Just a few grains (of fentanyl) can be deadly,” Nelson said at a community forum in April. “All drug users are at risk. It's chilling to think that it could even be in marijuana."

The CIHI study data was supplied by mostly Ontario cities and Alberta cities such as Calgary, the only city to have a higher rate than Brantford at 99.4.

In Ontario, the second highest rate of opioid-related ER visits was found in the Niagara region at 72.5.

Toronto’s rate was 23.