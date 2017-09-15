Ancient frogs had lots of teeth: scientists

The teeth that prevail in present-day frogs were still in evidence, but Reisz said the rest of the mouth bore little resemblance to today's amphibians.

They found thousands of tiny teeth not only embedded in the bone on the roof of the mouth, but also in the soft tissue that covers the palate.

"They're very cool and very interesting because they all point backwards," he said. "They're hooked ... and they would have probably just stuck out of the skin of the roof of the mouth, so they would be like tiny, tiny little grappling hooks that would allow for the food to go down the gullet, but would prevent it from moving out of the mouth."

Researchers initially speculated that the hooked objects were denticles, which are tooth-like projections that don't have characteristics of real teeth.

But Reisz and his team analyzed the projections and found that they matched the definition of actual teeth. They all featured pulp cavities, an enamel covering, and the hard, calcium-heavy material known as dentine that comprises the main part of proper teeth.

Reisz said the animals would have been replacing these teeth every few months.

Modern-day amphibians are carnivores that primarily survive on insects and other animals, but Reisz said the findings suggest their ancestors were "pretty effective little predators" in a different class from the creatures that succeeded them. The power of the small teeth would have been enhanced by larger fangs ideal for sinking into unsuspecting prey, he added.

Reisz said the next step of the research is to investigate how the process of replacing the teeth took place in the ancient dissorophoids, as well as to probe reasons why the teeth in the roof of the mouth are nowhere to be found in today's amphibians.

By Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press