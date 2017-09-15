Canadians preparing for new battle in Iraq

OTTAWA — Canadian special forces have left Mosul and are now backing up Iraqi forces as they prepare to assault one of the last of the Islamic State group's strongholds in the country.

The Iraqi military, Kurdish peshmerga and various paramilitary groups have surrounded the city of Hawija, and are waiting for Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's order to attack.

The Department of National Defence says Canadian troops who had been helping Iraqi forces secure Mosul through the summer are now near Hawija, and will provide support during the battle.

Victory there will mark a pivotal moment in the war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, since the group would then control only a few small pockets of Iraqi territory along Syria's border.