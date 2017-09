Amber Alert maintained for missing Quebec boy

MONTREAL — Provincial police say they are on alert and searching the area of Napanee, Ont., for a man and his missing six-year-old son whose mother was found dead in Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Carol Dionne says they were tipped by their Quebec counterparts that the suspect was potentially in the eastern Ontario area.

Quebec provincial police said earlier they had asked the Ontario force to help look for Ugo Fredette, 41, and his son, Louka Fredette, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert after disappearing Thursday afternoon.

Dionne would not confirm reports that the father's car had been spotted in the Napanee area.

Quebec police have said Fredette was seen in a motel in northwestern Quebec and then in a town 400 kilometres further south.

However, they did not know if the boy was with his father in either location.

Authorities were looking for a Honda CRV with X78 BSL Quebec plates.

"We've had a broadcast to our officers since this was started and of course in Napanee even more so now," Dionne said. "They're doing an active search for him in that area."

Forensic teams initially inspected a white Ford F250 pickup truck that was abandoned in Lachute, northwest of Montreal. Police then found an abandoned grey Jeep Cherokee they believe Fredette had been driving.

The boy's mother and Fredette's wife, Veronique Barbe, was found dead in a home in Saint-Eustache. Barbe had four children, including three before her relationship with Fredette, police said. A sign for a home daycare she operated was prominently displayed as forensic teams milled about in front of the residence.