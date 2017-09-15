Wildfire spares Waterton town site, but damage elsewhere

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada has provided an update on damage caused by a wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park in southwestern Alberta.

It confirms that homes and businesses in the townsite were spared, but says some buildings and facilities elsewhere in the park were devastated.

Alpine Stables, a family-run horse ranch that offered guided trail rides to visitors, was destroyed.

The visitor centre was also razed as was the structure at the East Gate warden station along with its equipment and vehicles.