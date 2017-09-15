Voicemails lead to child pornography charges against Brantford man

A Brantford man faces child pornography charges based on voicemails he allegedly left.

The internet child exploitation unit of the Brantford Police Service investigated a man accused of leaving sexually explicit voicemails involving sexual contact with a child.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m., officers attended the accused’s place of employment and arrested him without incident.

The accused, 29-year-old Brantford resident Jeremy Justin Cromwell, is charged with making child pornography and making child pornography available, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

