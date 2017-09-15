Woman charged after stolen car hits tree

BARRIE, Ont. — A woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly taking a friend's car and crashing it into a tree after a night of partying.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say they began investigating around 7:30 Thursday morning after a witness reported seeing a car crash into a bush area and hit a tree.

Officers found one of the car's bumpers in the bush area and located a vehicle missing a bumper on a nearby street.

Police say the officers talked to a woman walking a dog nearby and arrested her after determining she had allegedly been the driver of the vehicle.