Laurier constables alert Brantford police to impaired driver

Wilfrid Laurier University special constables spotted a driver who appeared to be impaired and alerted Brantford police, leading to the arrest of a Cambridge man.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Laurier constables saw a Dodge vehicle being driven erratically.

The constables kept an eye on the vehicle until police officers found the Dodge at a gas station on Icomm Drive. The officers spoke with the driver, arrested him and took him to police headquarters, where he provided two breath samples.

The accused, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres.