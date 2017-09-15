Laurier constables alert Brantford police to impaired driver

Wilfrid Laurier University special constables spotted a driver who appeared to be impaired and alerted Brantford police, leading to the arrest of a Cambridge man.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Laurier constables saw a Dodge vehicle being driven erratically.
The constables kept an eye on the vehicle until police officers found the Dodge at a gas station on Icomm Drive. The officers spoke with the driver, arrested him and took him to police headquarters, where he provided two breath samples.
The accused, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres.
He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date. The vehicle was impounded for a seven-day mandatory time period and his driver’s licence was suspended automatically for 90 days.
Wilfrid Laurier University special constables spotted a driver who appeared to be impaired and alerted Brantford police, leading to the arrest of a Cambridge man.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Laurier constables saw a Dodge vehicle being driven erratically.
The constables kept an eye on the vehicle until police officers found the Dodge at a gas station on Icomm Drive. The officers spoke with the driver, arrested him and took him to police headquarters, where he provided two breath samples.
The accused, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres.
He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date. The vehicle was impounded for a seven-day mandatory time period and his driver’s licence was suspended automatically for 90 days.
Wilfrid Laurier University special constables spotted a driver who appeared to be impaired and alerted Brantford police, leading to the arrest of a Cambridge man.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Laurier constables saw a Dodge vehicle being driven erratically.
The constables kept an eye on the vehicle until police officers found the Dodge at a gas station on Icomm Drive. The officers spoke with the driver, arrested him and took him to police headquarters, where he provided two breath samples.
The accused, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres.
He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date. The vehicle was impounded for a seven-day mandatory time period and his driver’s licence was suspended automatically for 90 days.