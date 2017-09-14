Police seek suspects in shooting death

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in the city on Thursday morning.

Police say 33-year-old Anthony Soares was shot just before 3 a.m. after he got out a car in the city's east end and walked into the lobby of a building (near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads).

He was approached by two suspects armed with handguns and was shot multiple times at close range.

Soares was pronounced dead in hospital.