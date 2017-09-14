'Snake whisperers':police purloin big boa

SASKATOON — It was a call two Saskatoon police will likely remember for a long time.

The two were dispatched on the weekend to reports of a large, red-tailed boa constrictor on a road.

The video posted on social media shows two officers using a stick and police riot shield to position the non-poisonous snake before they grabbed it and carried it to their cruiser.

A passing motorist gave the officers a big plastic container to put the snake in.