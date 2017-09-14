10,000 Canadians might be Equifax hack victims:CAA

TORONTO — The Canadian Automobile Association says it is informing about 10,000 of its members that they may have had sensitive data compromised by the massive Equifax cybersecurity breach.

The CAA says that Equifax was its partner on the auto organization's identity protection program.

It says the partnership began in March 2015 and was terminated on July 1, weeks before Equifax discovered the hack on July. 29.

The program required members to register their personal information such as credit cards, banking information and email address, with the option of providing a social insurance number.