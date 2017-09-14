Brantford police charge man after threatening incident

A 26-year-old Brantford man faces charges after allegedly threatening to shoot employees of a business.

On Tuesday Sept. 12, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Brantford police responded to a 911 call from employees at a business on St. Paul Ave. The employees told police a man inside the store threatened to shoot employees and was holding a pair of scissors.

Officers arrived to find the man inside the store, spoke to him and calmed him down.

Daijuan Curtis Coates was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of weapons dangerous and breach of probation. The accused was held in custody while waiting for a bail hearing.

