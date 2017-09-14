Hamilton among worst in province for opioid overdose emergency visits

Brantford also had one of the country's worst rates for opioid-poisoning hospitalizations at 32 per 100,000 population.

Hamilton's rate was high for Ontario at nearly 22 per 100,000 population. In real numbers, it was 170 hospitalizations.

The hospital data CIHI used doesn't distinguish how many of the hospital visits were due to prescription versus illicit opioid use.

But signs point to increasing illicit use.

While adults aged 45 and older still have the highest rates of hospitalization in Canada, the biggest rise is in youth aged 15 to 24.

"Most of that is not prescribed opioids," Sajan said. "That's an age group that is prescribed relatively few opioids. This is really largely the impact of the illegal market. Illegal opioids are much easier to obtain and they are relatively low cost on the streets compared to 10 years ago."

However, doctor-prescribed opioids are still considered a big part of the problem with more than 20 million prescriptions filled in Canada last year.

More worrisome is how many prescriptions were for powerful opioids like fentanyl and hydromorphone.

"Historically, we've seen rates of prescribing continue to increase for opioids," Sajan said. "Over half of all opioid prescriptions are actually for strong opioids. These are the drugs that have the greatest risk of harm. Because they are so powerful, it takes a very, very small dose to be effective. It is therefore very easy to overdose."

The report found more than half of hospitalizations in Canada for opioid poisonings were considered accidental.

