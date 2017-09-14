Softwood deal in NAFTA? Maybe, says Canada

MacNaughton said he believes the U.S. government is working to bring industry to the table.

He credited U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for his mastery of the file, and said that's one reason he's worried about shifting the lumber talks to a new forum. The NAFTA negotiations are being led by U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer; the lumber talks are being led by Ross.

On Thursday, the commerce secretary underscored his desire for a quick deal. In a meeting with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, he apparently referred to the urgency caused by hurricanes that have ravaged Texas, Florida and Louisiana.

"Secretary Ross himself brought up the reality that there's a lot of rebuilding that's going to have to be done over the next months, and quite frankly years," Wynne said in an interview after her meeting with Ross in Washington.

"So this is an urgent issue, from our perspective."

That sentiment was echoed by Canada's natural resources minister. Jim Carr said demand for wood products to help rebuild will put pressure on the parties to get a deal. Carr made the comments in Ottawa at a meeting of the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers.

"We ... know that Canadian producers offer a very, very good supply of Canadian lumber in the United States," Carr said. "That's an economic reality. I mean, market forces are important. So we think it almost certainly will have some impact on thinking."

On Wednesday, Paul LePage, the Republican governor of Maine, asked the U.S. to at least suspend the tariffs until the hurricane rebuilding has been completed.

LePage said "corporate greed from a coalition of big lumber companies" has already sent softwood market prices soaring.

"Making a profit is the goal of any company — and it should be," LePage wrote in an op-ed in The Maine Wire. "But it is unconscionable that this coalition is in a position that could lead to price-gouging Americans in distress."

The National Association of Home Builders in the United States made a similar plea to the White House earlier this month.

— With files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press