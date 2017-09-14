Imam says school tragedy happened quickly

"This is an extraordinary tragedy, which I believe requires an extraordinary response," said MacDougall.

"In order to do everything we can to appropriately examine the circumstances of our student's death, our organization has requested this independent review of our pertinent operations. We must learn from this tragedy so it never happens again."

The school is also doing an internal investigation.

MacDougall has previously said the staff-to-student ratio during recess is adequate — eight staff members, plus additional educational assistants assigned to certain children.

The pond was built four years before the public school in 1983 to catch storm water and was converted to hold water permanently in 2005. It's about 120 metres from the school property line.

Questions have arisen about why there was no fence around either the pond or the school, and about supervision at recess.

Saskatchewan Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre has said it's too soon to know what led to the death or whether something could have been done to prevent it.

Sidyot, who led the funeral service for the child on Tuesday, says people should not lay blame because school teachers and staff treat children like their own kids.

"I have known many teachers of my children ... they are really kind and they are really concerned (for) the children like the parents, so I think we should give them their deserved respect," said Sidyot.

— By Jennifer Graham in Regina

By The Canadian Press