Tutela Park may get a splash pad

Eagle Place may get a splash pad in Tutela Park in 2020.

Ward 5 coun. David Neumann brought forward a notice on motion at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting requesting staff include $25,000 into the 2019 Capital Plan for the Tutela Park Splash Pad design, $300,000 into the 2020 Capital budget for the construction.

Neumann's notice of motion said the part is active in both the summer and winter as a rink site and community members don't have access to a free splash pad yet.

The estimated total cost of the project is $375,000. Neumann created a splash pad sub committee this year that hopes to fundraise the remaining $50,000.