Help available for flooded basements

City of Brantford staff need more resources to figure to out why some north end basements flooded after a storm and fix those issues, but want to help homeowners in the meantime.

Beth Goodger, general manager of public works said the August 11th storm hit hard and many residents were left with a hefty bill.

“We'll be offering assistance to homeowners over and above what we currently do already,” she said.

The city will issue a one-time $1,000 grant to homeowners with homes between south of Powerline Road and Dundas Street, King George Road and the utility corridor who have had to fix flood damage to homes until November 30.

Goodger said the storm dumped more than 32 millimetres of rain on the city in about 20 minutes, based on staff initial study it put intense pressure on the city's storm water management system, but that area was hit harder.

The area was built in the early 80's and although the storm water management standards of the time were met, it doesn't meet today's. Goodger said ditches overflowed and many people's basements flooded.

Staff hope to fix the situation, but also know that many people need to update their own plumbing and install measures like, sump pumps to avoid it in the future and will bring a grant program for updated storm water management, much like the grant to replace lead piping to the 2018 estimates committee.

A staff solicitor said that although people have home insurance water damage is often not covered if the water comes over land.

For more information about the grant program contact the city at (519) 756-2499.