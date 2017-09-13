Open air burning bylaw back up for review

Back yard fires are a contentious issue that Brantford councillors are taking on.

City council passed an update to the open air burning bylaw at Tuesday's committee meeting to allow those in the boundary adjustment area to have backyard fires the same way they did under the County of Brant fire bylaw, until January 1, 2023.

Ward Coun. John Utley brought forward a resolution to have staff and the fire department look into changing the city's bylaw to allow small backyard fires in chimineas because a lot of people enjoy it.

“There's a strong case for those people who like a small fire and the smell of a fire in the summer or fall and there are those who have asthma and other issues that are adversely effected from these fires as well. We should look into it,” he said.

Ward 3 coun. Greg Martin said as a firefighter, he couldn't support even researching the idea because it should never pass through council because not everyone is a reasonable person.

“I've attended lots of fires. The problem is not a chiminea and not a person burning dry wood. The problem is people burning garden waste and impacting their neighbours. It takes away a tool from the fire department to deal with these kind of issues,” he said. “Unfortunately not everyone is reasonable. That's why we have a property standards department.

He said the open air burning bylaw is enforced on a complaint basis and those who have fires that don't bother their neighbours don't have complaints against them. He said it's inconsiderate people that burn garbage and waste when their neighbours have just hung clean laundry to dry.

“This person didn't see a problem. This is taking away a tool that allows us to deal with people who aren't reasonable,” he said.

Wards 4 and 5 councillors Cheryl Antoski and David Neumann uncharacteristically agreed with Martin, but the resolution passed three to seven.