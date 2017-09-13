Keeping children health and informed about their diet and exercise is paying off

Children in Brantford and Brant have healthier diets thanks to the Healthy Kids Community Challenge.

Staff delivered an annual presentation about the programs progress to Brantford councillors on Tuesday evening and said it has been a success.

It's our goal to create cultural change, not just when people interact with project and events, people are talking about it, having conversations, tweeting and we're delighted to see that momentum building,” Aaron Wallace director of strategic planning and community development said.

Bethany Letto, program manager said Healthy Kids continues to show significant success in developing innovative projects, partnerships, and awareness campaigns that are helping to change the culture of children’s health in the city and County of Brant.

The three-year program, funded by the province, city and county, started in 2016 with a mission to encourage children to improve their physical activity and to drink more water.

More than 5,000 children participated in events and received a fruit infusing water bottle.

Staff installed eight new water bottle filling stations at arenas and other public places that have been used more than 18,000 times.

The program has more than 177 partners.

“Awareness activities (are) designed to lower their sugar consumption and reduce their likelihood of developing diet related diseases later in life,” Letto, said. “With such an overwhelming response to our first two themes, we are very excited to continue engaging kids, families and community members.”