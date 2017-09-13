Brantford mayor wants to change the way Ontarians see PTSD

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can strike anyone going through something their brain can't process, from a war or large accident to the sudden loss of a loved one.

PTSD causes serious and lasting damage and Brantford Mayor Chris Friel wants to help change the way Ontarians think about that, and other mental illnesses.

“It's not about Brantford. It's a desire to move this issue to the forefront of thinking in the province of Ontario,” he said. “I want to see people get better, or at least see channels open, to get back when people want help. There are so many opportunities to provide service. We need to be in stronger position provincially.”

Friel was granted a six month leave from the police service board at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Ward 2 Coun. John Utley will take his place for a temporary, six month term.

One of the city's bylaws stating the head of council, the mayor, must sit on the board was changed to read any member of council.

Utley will sit on the board until March 12 with ward 3 coun. Greg Martin.

Friel said he made the move because he believed speaking out, while on the board, would reflect against the good work happening in the city.

“I've been there and seen to much of it,” he said. “I know looking at changing legislation, people are in distress. It became a personal thing and it's time for us to start speaking seriously about mental health mental wellbeing.”

Friel said despite crisis management training he was struck with PTSD when he saw the tragic train accident on Stanley Street in 2002.