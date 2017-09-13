Equifax hack likely affected few Canadians

TORONTO — Equifax Canada's customer service agents are telling callers that only Canadians who have had dealings in the United States are likely to be affected by the massive hack announced last week.

The credit monitoring company's call centre staff say that Canadians who have an Equifax account in the U.S. could be at risk of having their data compromised, such as those who have lived, worked or applied for credit south of the border.

The Canadian Press made multiple calls as consumers to Equifax Canada's customer service line and were told that consumers whose credit files were not checked outside of Canada are unlikely to be part of any breach.

Equifax Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.