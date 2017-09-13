Trudeau presses Suu Kyi on minorities

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi today to express "deep concerns" over treatment of Muslims and other ethnic minorities in her country.

An estimated 370,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh, saying they are running from attacks by government troops and Buddhist mobs.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, has been widely criticized in recent weeks for not doing more to protect them.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau stressed the urgent need for Myanmar's military and civilian leaders to take a strong stand in ending the violence and promote the protection of civilians and access for the United Nations and humanitarian groups.