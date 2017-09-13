French president vows help for Irma's damage in Caribbean

Johnson told Anguilla governor Tim Foy Tuesday night that his visit is meant to show the U.K.'s commitment.

"It is clear this place has been through an absolutely hellish experience, and it is no doubt at all that you need help with power generation, with getting the hospital back up and running, getting the airport back up and running, and schools properly set — all kinds of things need to be done," Johnson said.

He said 1,000 British troops are in place to help residents and several hundred more are on the way. Britain also has a landing ship in place on the British Virgin Islands to help bring in heavy equipment and the Royal Navy warship Ocean is on the way, though it won't arrive from Gibraltar for about 10 days.

Some 60 British police officers are also helping restore order in the British Virgin Islands. British officials said the security problem was heightened when more than 100 "very serious" prisoners escaped from a prison after it was "breached" by the hurricane. The officials did not provide further details on the incident.

The visits came as residents tried to revive a sense of normalcy with small gestures like sharing radios and rescuing dogs.

The Dutch Red Cross said 90 per cent of buildings on the Dutch territory of St. Maarten were damaged and a third destroyed as Irma roared across the island it shares with French St. Martin.

Yogesh Bodha, a jewelry store employee, said there was no response from European officials for two days and he hasn't seen many changes since Dutch authorities arrived on St. Maarten.

"They should've been more organized than they were," he said. "We have not received any food or water. They say it's on its way. Let's see."

For Liseth Echevarria, who works as a bartender in St. Maarten, offering whatever she could to family, strangers and abandoned pets was helping her cope — and those around her were doing the same.

The manager of a marina next door threw over a hose so Echevarria and her husband could have a semblance of an outdoor shower. He also offered them a temporary power connection from his generator so they could charge phones and listen to the sole radio station still broadcasting.

"This is the only communication that St. Maarten has with the world right now," she said.

It was thanks to that radio station that she found out about a flight for all Latin Americans stuck in St. Maarten. She rushed to the airport with her brother, who was evacuating back to Colombia. As she dropped him off, Echevarria saw a Yorkshire terrier tied to a metal barricade, abandoned by a passenger fleeing the island and told they couldn't bring pets on the plane.

Echevarria scooped up the dog named Oliver and took him home to meet her three other dogs, including one rescued from a neighbour's property. The neighbour fled with her son after the hurricane destroyed their home. There was nothing left of it other than jagged pieces of wood and a shower curtain covered in colorful butterflies tangled in a toppled tree.

Echevarria's husband, Lex Kools, a civil engineer, jumps over the fence every day to feed the other two dogs on the property.

"They were attacking each other, they were so hungry," he said.

At Echevarria's and Kools' home, the couple fed relatives and the girlfriend and two children of Echevarria's cousin, all of whom were staying with them.

Near the front door, a large plastic table sagged under the weight of boxes of spaghetti and cookies, soup cans, chips, bags of almonds and macadamia nuts and rice. Underneath were dozens of bottles of water.

The couple said they took the goods from a grocery store blown open during the storm.

They said they had planned on buying the items, but no one was working at the store and they were running out of food and water. They looked at each other as they observed looting.

"Do we do this as well?" Kools recalled thinking. "Everybody was just running inside. It was chaos."

Coto reported from Philipsburg and Katz reported from London. AP writers Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

By Danica Coto, Nicolas Garriga And Gregory Katz, The Associated Press